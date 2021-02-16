Auxilium (AUX) Tops One Day Volume of $64,493.00

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Auxilium has a total market cap of $897,480.71 and $64,493.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

French Digital Reserve (FDR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,372,611 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global.

Buying and Selling Auxilium

Auxilium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using US dollars.

