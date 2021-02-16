Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) Shares Gap Up to $154.50

Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.02), but opened at GBX 168 ($2.19). Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34), with a volume of 6,234,491 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.40. The company has a market cap of £449.49 million and a PE ratio of -19.81.

About Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.