Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.27. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of Avalon worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

