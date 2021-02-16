Avangrid (AGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AGR opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

