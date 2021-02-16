Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Up 46.7% in January

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of ASM remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,114. The stock has a market cap of $126.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.37. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

