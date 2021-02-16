Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the January 14th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

