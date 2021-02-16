AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.10 ($27.18).

Shares of CS opened at €19.12 ($22.49) on Friday. AXA SA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a fifty day moving average of €19.44 and a 200 day moving average of €17.85.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

