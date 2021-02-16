Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.20

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 7953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

