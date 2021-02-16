Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0513 on Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $269,698.97 and approximately $124,551.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00893663 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

