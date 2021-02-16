Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

AZYO has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $15.58 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

