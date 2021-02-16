B. Riley Boosts The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.06.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK opened at $47.19 on Friday. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.