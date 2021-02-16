Baader Bank Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS)

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.50 ($74.71).

ETR LXS opened at €63.36 ($74.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.00 and a 200-day moving average of €54.49. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €66.70 ($78.47).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

