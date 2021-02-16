Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

