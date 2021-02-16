Bank of The West Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,053. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,238.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3,202.08. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.