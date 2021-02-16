BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.37

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 7802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $7,587,987.90. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,040 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BankUnited by 976.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

