Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Banner worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,097. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

