Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 93,558 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

