Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vipshop by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,891,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 165,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,776,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

