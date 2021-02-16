Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

GPN opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.95 and its 200 day moving average is $184.85.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

