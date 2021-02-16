Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 300 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $544.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $545.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.