Barclays Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $42.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.