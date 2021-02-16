Barclays Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $191.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $160.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $169.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 68.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,251,000 after acquiring an additional 326,323 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,333,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.