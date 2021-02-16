Barclays Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $81.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

