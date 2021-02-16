Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

BHC stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,700,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

