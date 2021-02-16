Baxter International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by 56.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

BAX traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. 8,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

