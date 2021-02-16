Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BAYRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

