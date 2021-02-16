BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

