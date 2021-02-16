Beer Money One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,871.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Beer Money token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $316,235.53 and $9,871.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

