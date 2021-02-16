Berenberg Bank Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

