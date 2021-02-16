Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) alerts:

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) stock opened at €60.55 ($71.24) on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology AG has a fifty-two week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a fifty-two week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23.

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.