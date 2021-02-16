Best Buy’s (BBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

