Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $52.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.64.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BIG. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 109.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,055 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Big Lots stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $67.00.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
