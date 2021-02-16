Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,631,882.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,189.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,405 shares of company stock worth $36,499,355. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Bill.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,516,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $192.57 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.73.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

