Bill Rhodes Sells 300,000 Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) insider Bill Rhodes sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £261,000 ($340,998.17).

ODX stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market cap of £144.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.66).

About Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

