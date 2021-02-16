Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $300.29

Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $300.29 and traded as low as $298.01. Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 2,947 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £39.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.29.

Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.