Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 825,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 633,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

BIOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

