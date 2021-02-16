BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 7,292,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,508,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

