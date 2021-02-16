Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,807 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Biogen worth $147,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $497,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Biogen by 407.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist cut Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

BIIB stock opened at $278.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.88. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

