Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.68.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$3.25 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a market cap of C$864.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.07.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

