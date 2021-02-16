Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to $3.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.67.

BIREF stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

