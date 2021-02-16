Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159.81 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $475.14 million and approximately $159.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 95.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $27.13 or 0.00056078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00317813 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00117728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

