Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $118,959.79 and approximately $62.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

