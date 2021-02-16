Bithao Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Bithao token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Bithao has a market capitalization of $39.86 million and approximately $392,723.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00061115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00266070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00087504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00075982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00089461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.62 or 0.00422525 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,918.48 or 0.90975396 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official message board for Bithao is N/A. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home.

Buying and Selling Bithao

Bithao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.