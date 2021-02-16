BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading 11.1% Higher This Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $180.04 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.92 or 0.00847535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047654 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.73 or 0.05036994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

