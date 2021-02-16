BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $53.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

