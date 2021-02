BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $53.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

