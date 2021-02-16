BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.86.

BJRI opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

