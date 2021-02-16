BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.78. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BJ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,831. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

