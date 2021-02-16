BlackRock Inc. Has $2.97 Billion Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,064,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 549,982 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $2,969,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

A stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

