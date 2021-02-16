BlackRock Inc. Purchases 68,531 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.30% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,838,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. AJO LP boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after buying an additional 402,567 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after buying an additional 393,248 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after purchasing an additional 241,804 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Svb Leerink decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.