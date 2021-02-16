BlackRock Inc. Purchases 686,175 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.31% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $4,415,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Shares of APD opened at $260.55 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

